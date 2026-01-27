403
Nigerian President Set for Türkiye Visit
(MENAFN) Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will embark on an official three-day visit to Türkiye from Jan. 26 to 28 following an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, aimed at advancing bilateral relations and finalizing cooperation agreements, Türkiye's communications director announced Monday.
The high-level visit will feature Tuesday meetings centered on evaluating Türkiye-Nigeria relations, exchanging perspectives on regional and international matters, and executing agreements designed to deepen cooperation, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran stated in a post on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
He added that a roundtable meeting between President Tinubu and business leaders, as well as discussions with representatives of the defense industry, are expected to take place on the sidelines of the visit.
The Nigerian presidency previously indicated that Tinubu's official visit to Türkiye aims to enhance bilateral ties, with a focus on cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation.
Strategic discussions on finance, communications, trade, and investment between the two nations are anticipated during the diplomatic mission.
High-level officials from both countries will convene, with memorandums of understanding expected to be signed in areas including scientific research, energy, and military cooperation.
A business forum bringing together investors from both countries will also be held during Tinubu's visit.
The diplomatic engagement comes as a reciprocal gesture following Erdogan's official visit to Nigeria in October 2021, underscoring the growing strategic partnership between the two nations.
