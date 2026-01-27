Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
CRPF Jawan Among 4 Killed In Udhampur Road Crash

CRPF Jawan Among 4 Killed In Udhampur Road Crash


2026-01-27 03:08:31
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four persons, including a CRPF jawan, were killed on Tuesday when a bus hit a parked road carrier and a motorcycle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The accident occurred near Jakhani-Chenani area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am.

MENAFN27012026000215011059ID1110654768



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search