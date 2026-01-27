403
CRPF Jawan Among 4 Killed In Udhampur Road Crash
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Four persons, including a CRPF jawan, were killed on Tuesday when a bus hit a parked road carrier and a motorcycle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The accident occurred near Jakhani-Chenani area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am.
