Lake Victoria Gold Ltd
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:11 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces the completion of field data collection for geotechnical studies supporting final open-pit designs at the Company's Imwelo Project. In addition, specific gravity measurements were completed on selected drill holes covering the strike extent of the planned first production area at Area C. These studies represent a key step toward near-term production planning at the Company's initial mining area. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading off $0.01 at $0.28.
