Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Lake Victoria Gold Ltd

Lake Victoria Gold Ltd


2026-01-27 03:07:45
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 02:11 AM EST - Lake Victoria Gold Ltd: Announces the completion of field data collection for geotechnical studies supporting final open-pit designs at the Company's Imwelo Project. In addition, specific gravity measurements were completed on selected drill holes covering the strike extent of the planned first production area at Area C. These studies represent a key step toward near-term production planning at the Company's initial mining area. Lake Victoria Gold Ltd shares V are trading off $0.01 at $0.28.

Full Press Release:

MENAFN27012026000212011056ID1110654766



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search