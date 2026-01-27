Lbank Exchange Will List Apm (APM)
|Category
|Percentage
|Sale
|1.66%
|Team
|10%
|Advisor & Partner
|10%
|Marketing
|10%
|Payment Pool
|20%
|Reserve
|10%
|Global Expansion
|18.84%
|User Reward
|20%
Roadmap
Project Foundation
Establishment of strategic partnership with apM Group, design of token economy, and development of AI and blockchain infrastructure.
Platform and Infrastructure Development
Deployment of blockchain-based payment systems, on-chain reward infrastructure, and AI-powered data services tailored to the fashion wholesale industry.
Product Deployment and Ecosystem Expansion
Launch of membership platforms, digital voucher solutions, and AI services across participating malls and affiliated merchants.
Global Growth and Cross-Industry Expansion
Expansion of services to global buyers, integration with additional industries, and scaling of real-world token utility across diverse commercial scenarios.
About LBank
Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $10.5 billion and 10 years of operational history with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive, user-friendly trading experience. Through innovative trading solutions, the platform has enabled users to achieve average returns of over 130% on newly listed assets.
LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems, Highest Gains, and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, unmatched liquidity, and industry-first trading guarantees, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.
