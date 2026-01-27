Lbank Exchange Will List Apm (APM)

January 27, 2026 2:51 AM EST | Source: LBank

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of apM (APM). Trading for the APM/USDT pair will open at 09:00 UTC on January 29, 2026.

APM Listing Banner

About apM (APM)

Operating under the slogan "AI-Powered Innovation in the Fashion Industry," apM is a blockchain project developed in strategic partnership with apM Group, one of the world's leading wholesale fashion conglomerates with over 30 years of industry presence.

The apM Project bridges the apM, apM Luxe, and apM PLACE wholesale fashion malls, leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to digitize the traditional fashion wholesale ecosystem. By introducing electronic payment infrastructure, on-chain reward systems, and AI-powered data services, the project aims to modernize transaction workflows and improve operational efficiency across the industry.

Designed with practical utility at its core, the apM token economy focuses on real-world usage and user loyalty rather than speculative mechanisms. Token holders gain access to tiered membership systems that unlock tangible benefits, including transaction fee discounts, digital payments, reward programs, and access to partner-only services.

apM Mall

Tokenomics

Token Name: apM

Token Type: Utility

Total Supply: 1,812,500,000 APM

Blockchain: ERC-20 (Ethereum)

Token Utility

Technology Module Deployment

apM is used to deploy AI, blockchain, and reward technology modules across various projects and industry applications, forming the foundational infrastructure of the ecosystem.

Ecosystem Expansion

The token supports the expansion of applications into new projects and industries, contributing to a broader user base and an extended service scope.

Governance and Holder Benefits

apM enables governance participation and provides token holders with tiered exclusive benefits, including instant settlement and fee discounts where permitted by law.

Utility-Driven Growth Cycle

By linking technology deployment, ecosystem expansion, and holder benefits, APM establishes a virtuous cycle that increases token utility and reinforces the scalability and sustainability of the ecosystem.

