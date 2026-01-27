MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) EdgeTI Secures Renewal with North Wind Group for Multi-Company Digital Twin of an Organization

Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5i) ("edgeTI", "Edge Technologies", "Company"), a leading real-time Digital Twins platform, announces a one-year renewal of North Wind Group's digital twin that delivers a unified view of 20 operating companies, which started nearly five ago.

North Wind Group created its digital twin to deliver real-time insights across its four business lines of environmental, engineering, mission support, and construction that represent dozens of separately run P&L centers. With edgeTI's edgeCoreTM platform, North Wind Group's multiple instances of Human Capital Management, Financial Management, and Program Management applications come together to report status and more importantly, identify upcoming resource bottlenecks, delivery constraints, and uncollected revenue.

"The adoption of Digital Twins to gain insight and manage operations based on real-time data and future intention is essential to a complex organization like North Wind Group," said Jim Barrett, CEO of EdgeTI. "North Wind Group's ever evolving commitment to real-time actionable decision making demonstrates the true power and value of an operational Digital Twin. I'm proud that our commercial off-the-shelf solution, edgeCore, is delivering these benefits to North Wind Group at a fraction of the time and cost of legacy solutions. North Wind's ongoing success is further validation that we are on the right track!"

North Wind Group is also an edgeTI Integration Partner that resells, designs, and integrates edgeCoreTM solutions. Their solutions can be sold separately or integrated with existing contracts for periods from one to five years.

About edgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. empowers enterprises, service providers, and governments to operate decisively with real-time clarity in complex, mission-critical environments. Its edgeCoreTM Digital Twin and industry-specific platforms dynamically and cost-effectively unite data, applications, third-party services, business models, AI, automation, and domain expertise to orchestrate real-time actions and drive targeted outcomes -enabling faster, more effective decisions across continually evolving defense, business, and lifecycle operations.

