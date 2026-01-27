MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Bayridge Resources Strengthens Technical Team with Appointment of Mark Richardson as Vice President, Exploration

January 27, 2026 3:01 AM EST | Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Bayridge Resources Corp. (CSE: BYRG) (OTCQB: BYRRF) (FSE: O0K0) (" Bayridge " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Richardson, P.Geo., as Vice President, Exploration, and to outline its planned exploration activities for the Baker Lake Uranium Project in 2026.

Mr. Richardson is a Professional Geoscientist with over 10 years of experience leading mineral exploration programs across Canada. He has been instrumental in multiple early-stage discoveries, providing technical leadership across a range of exploration and project-generation initiatives. He brings a clear, discovery-driven vision focused on disciplined target generation, disciplined capital deployment, and translating technical data into executable exploration strategies. He has held senior technical and operational roles with junior exploration companies, overseeing exploration strategy, permitting, field execution, drilling programs, and technical reporting across early-to advanced-stage projects. Mr. Richardson is a registered P.Geo. in New Brunswick, Québec, and Nunavut, and holds both an MSc. and BSc. from the University of New Brunswick. His appointment supports Bayridge's advancement of the Baker Lake Uranium Project as the Company enters its first phase of exploration.

"I am pleased to be joining Bayridge at a time when the long-term outlook for uranium is increasingly strong, driven by growing demand for clean baseload energy and tightening global supply," said Mark Richardson, Vice President, Exploration. Leveraging a robust historical data suite that includes over 7500-line km 2008 airborne Tempest® geophysical survey, the company heads into 2026 with a strong foundation for disciplined target advancement."

" Having someone with Mark's technical education coupled with his extensive in the field experience is a great win for Bayridge. Mark brings a rare combination of technical rigor and practical exploration leadership that will strengthen our team and support disciplined, results-driven exploration across our portfolio."

Incentive Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 1,500,000 incentive stock options (the " Options ") to certain directors, officers, consultants and advisors in accordance with its incentive plan. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.20 until January 27, 2031.

About Bayridge Resources Corp.

Bayridge Resources Corp. is a green energy company advancing a portfolio of Canadian uranium projects. Its flagship Baker Lake Uranium Project (51% interest) comprises 83 contiguous claims covering 619 km2 in Nunavut's Kivalliq Region. Exploration has outlined a 75-km unconformity with multiple uranium targets supported by modern airborne geophysics and drilling.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

For more information, please contact:

Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ...

Tel: 604-484-3031

Forward-looking information

This release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, beliefs and assumptions made by management of the Company. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "project", "aim", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "strategy", "future", "opportunity", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "would", and similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, by its very nature it involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this news release. The forward-looking information included in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Bayridge Resources Corp.