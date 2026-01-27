Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Denies Claims Of Aid To Families Of Armenian Soldiers, Warns Against Disinformation

Türkiye Denies Claims Of Aid To Families Of Armenian Soldiers, Warns Against Disinformation


2026-01-27 03:05:45

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Claims circulating on social media that Türkiye would provide financial assistance to the families of Armenian soldiers killed in the war have been officially denied.

Azernews reports that the Turkish Center for Combating Disinformation (CDC) rejected the allegations, stressing that the claims are aimed at undermining Turkish-Azerbaijani relations.

In a statement published on its official X account, the CDC said reports alleging that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had signed a decree allocating $10 million in aid to the families of Armenian soldiers and other vulnerable groups were“completely unfounded.”

“The public is requested not to trust disinformation targeting our country and Turkish-Azerbaijani relations, and to only consider statements issued by official institutions,” the statement emphasized.

The CDC underlined that no such decree exists and described the spread of the claims as a deliberate attempt to mislead public opinion and strain relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

MENAFN27012026000195011045ID1110654735



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search