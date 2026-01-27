SOFAZ Assets Exceed $73.6Bn As Market Rally Lifts Investment Returns
Gold holdings provided an additional boost, as prices climbed to historic highs amid central bank purchases, geopolitical risks, and global uncertainty, generating significant extra-budgetary income for SOFAZ's gold sub-portfolio. According to SOFAZ, budget revenues for last year amounted to 17.16 billion manats (about $10.1 billion), while expenditures stood at 14.63 billion manats (around $8.6 billion).Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment