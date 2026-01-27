In Odesa, Russian Attack Victim Toll Climbs To 23, Including Two Children And Pregnant Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Department of Health of Odesa Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of the night attack on the city of Odessa, 23 people were injured, including two children and a pregnant woman," the report says.

Photo: Odesa Regional Military Administration

The department added that 10 victims were hospitalized, of which 2 people had burns of the upper respiratory tract and skin up to 20%, and 2 more people are in severe condition.

Earlier, 22 victims of the attack were reported.

As Ukrinform noted, as a result of a night drone attack on Odesa, civilian infrastructure was destroyed, and large-scale fires broke out. Three people may be trapped under the rubble of the 4-story building after the attack.