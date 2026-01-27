Jordan Outlines Future-Focused Labour Reforms At Global Conference In Riyadh

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Riyadh, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Jordan used the platform of the International Labour Market Conference in Riyadh to present its forward-looking employment agenda, as Minister of Labour Dr. Khaled Al-Bakkar outlined national reforms aimed at preparing the workforce for a rapidly evolving global economy.Speaking at the third edition of the conference, held under the theme "Shaping the Future," Al-Bakkar said Jordan is advancing innovative labour market policies under the Economic Modernization Vision, with a clear focus on expanding youth employment, upgrading skills, and increasing women's participation in economic activity.He said the conference serves as a high-level international forum that brings together governments, employers, workers' representatives, international organizations, civil society, and academia to examine structural shifts reshaping labour markets worldwide. These shifts include digital transformation, changing skills demand, workforce adaptability, and the need for more inclusive and flexible employment frameworks.Al-Bakkar highlighted the role of the Ministry of Labour, the Vocational Training Corporation, and the Development and Employment Fund in translating policy into action, through programmes that link training with market demand and support sustainable job creation for young people.The two-day conference has drawn wide global participation, with more than 10,000 attendees from 100 countries, alongside over 40 labour ministers, senior officials, private sector leaders, and academics. More than 200 speakers are taking part in over 50 dialogue sessions focused on the future of work.