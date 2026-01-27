Innovation Takes Center Stage In Discussion On Building Jordan's Startup Pipeline

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Innovation's role as a catalyst for entrepreneurship and economic growth was in focus during a specialized lecture held in Amman on Monday, examining how ideas can be transformed into scalable, market-ready ventures in Jordan.The lecture, titled "From Idea to Application: How Innovation Drives Business Creation," was organized by the Jordanian Society for Scientific Research, Entrepreneurship and Creativity in partnership with the Association of Agricultural Research Institutions in the Near East and North Africa (AARINENA), the Jordanian Chemical Society, and the Jordan Academia–Industry Platform (JAIP).Speaking at the event, JAIP Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Khaled Khrisat emphasized that innovation is not limited to generating ideas, but lies in effective execution that creates measurable economic value. He reviewed Jordan's standing in global innovation indicators and highlighted innovation as a strategic tool for launching competitive products and services.Dr. Khrisat addressed key obstacles facing entrepreneurs, notably financing constraints and weak implementation frameworks, and presented a practical seven-stage model designed to bridge the gap between ideas and real-world applications. He also shared local and regional success stories, stressing the importance of resilience, learning from failure, and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into entrepreneurial projects.The lecture outlined actionable steps for entrepreneurs, including engaging customers early, developing prototypes, and using market feedback to refine and scale business ideas.President of the Society Dr. Reda Al-Khawaldeh said the event forms part of broader efforts to embed a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, strengthen links between academia and the labor market, and support youth-driven economic initiatives. He noted that innovative projects play a vital role in job creation and in addressing unemployment challenges.Participants called for stronger institutional support to nurture entrepreneurial ideas and accelerate their transformation into sustainable ventures, particularly in agriculture and green sectors, citing their long-term economic and environmental impact.