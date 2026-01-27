Jordanian Food Producers Push Export Drive At Gulfood 2026 In Dubai

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 27 (Petra) -- Seventy Jordanian food manufacturing companies have entered the global spotlight with their participation in Gulfood 2026 in Dubai, one of the world's largest food and beverage exhibitions, as part of a broader push to expand exports and secure new markets.The Jordanian presence, organized by the Jordan Exporters Association, spans a wide spectrum of food industries, including juices, meat products, dairy, dates, spices, sweets, and nuts. The five-day exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, brings together more than 8,500 exhibitors from 195 countries, offering a high-impact platform for trade deals and commercial partnerships.President of the Jordan Exporters Association, Senator Ahmad Al-Khudari, said the participation reflects the growing maturity and competitiveness of Jordan's food industry, positioning national producers to engage directly with regional and global buyers.He noted that Gulfood represents a strategic gateway to Gulf and international markets, enabling Jordanian companies to diversify export destinations, strengthen brand presence, and convert demand into tangible trade agreements. Al-Khudari added that expanding food exports contributes directly to industrial growth, job creation, foreign currency inflows, and narrowing the trade deficit.Director General of the Association Halim Abu Rahma said the Jordanian pavilion, organized continuously since 2004, underscores a sustained institutional effort to promote Jordanian products internationally. He described the exhibition as a catalyst for opening new markets, building long-term partnerships, and reinforcing confidence in the quality and reliability of Jordanian food products.Abu Rahma added that the participation aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision, which places export-led growth and industrial competitiveness at the center of Jordan's economic strategy.