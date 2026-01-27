Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
India, EU Close Landmark FTA -Modi


2026-01-27 03:03:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India and European Union closed a landmark free trade agreement (FTA) considered as the mother of all deals.
Modi said during a speech at the India Energy Week Tuesday, that India and EU signed on Monday a landmark free trade agreement which represents about 25 percent of global GDP and about a third of global trade.
The much awaited FTA is to complement India's deals with Britain and the European Free Trade Association, Modi said.
President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen are sheduled to hold talks with Modi, President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to deepen bilateral cooperation. (end)
