QPC Condemns Extension Of Closure Of Al Jazeera Offices In Palestine
Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) strongly condemns the decision of the Israeli occupation government to extend the ban on Al Jazeera's operations, close its offices, and prevent broadcasting companies from providing services for an additional 90 days in the occupied Palestinian territories.
This escalatory step constitutes a blatant assault on media freedom and a flagrant violation of international conventions and norms related to the protection of journalism and the peoples' right to information.
