Shufti Launches Human-Assisted Video KYC To Support Regulatory-Ready Digital Onboarding In Germany, Austria, And Europe

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Shufti, a global identity verification and compliance technology provider, announced the launch of its Human-Assisted Video KYC solution, aimed at supporting regulated businesses seeking high-assurance remote onboarding in line with evolving European anti-money laundering and supervisory requirements.

The launch comes amid increased regulatory focus across Europe on the reliability of remote customer identification, particularly in jurisdictions such as Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, where supervisory authorities have issued detailed expectations around video-based identity verification.

These regulatory requirements include real-time interaction, trained personnel, secure technical environments, explicit customer consent, and comprehensive audit documentation.

In Germany, video identification (VideoIdent) procedures are governed by the Geldwäschegesetz (GwG) and detailed supervisory guidance issued by BaFin Circular 3/2017 (GW), which sets out strict requirements for live video KYC sessions, qualified human agents, technical safeguards, and the retention of audiovisual records.

Austria permits remote biometric and video identification under its AML framework, governed by the Financial Markets Anti‐Money Laundering Act (FM‐GwG) and the Financial Market Authority- FMA's Online Identification Regulation (Online‐IDV), with requirements for live verification, data protection, and procedural safeguards.

In Switzerland, financial intermediaries must comply with the Anti‐Money Laundering Act (AMLA), which requires reliable customer identity verification as part of due diligence. Under FINMA Circular 2016/7 'Video and Online Identification', video identification that meets specific live‐interaction and technical criteria is recognised as equivalent to in‐person customer onboarding for AML purposes.

FINMA is also consulting on updates to incorporate the upcoming Swiss digital identity (E‐ID) framework, expected in 2026, further strengthening regulatory alignment for remote onboarding.

Shufti's Human-Assisted Video KYC is designed to support compliance readiness within this regulatory landscape by embedding human supervision, verifying identity and documents in real time, capturing consent, and maintaining a fully traceable, audit-ready record throughout the remote onboarding process.

“Automated KYC remains useful, but it is insufficient for high-risk onboarding or enhanced due diligence scenarios," said Shahid Hanif, Chief Executive Officer of Shufti. "Across Europe, regulators are increasingly emphasising accountability, traceability, and human judgment in remote identification. Our Human-Assisted Video KYC enables regulated businesses to demonstrate stronger identity assurance, capture verifiable consent, and maintain an evidence-based audit trail, all while delivering a seamless remote customer experience.”

The solution enables:

-Live, uninterrupted video identification conducted by KYC-trained experts for high-assurance identity checks.

-On-camera inspection of government-issued identity documents with supporting evidence capture.

-Facial comparison and liveness confirmation to ensure physical presence and mitigate risks like deepfakes and replay attacks.

-Recorded customer consent, session logs, and timestamped audit evidence.

-Risk-based AML integration with sanctions, PEP, and watchlist screening plus enhanced due diligence workflows.

-End-to-end encrypted architecture with controlled data retention, GDPR compliance, and transparent consent.

-Flexible jurisdictional compliance configurable to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and EU requirements.

By combining a real-time human assistant with structured evidence collection, the solution is intended to address regulatory concerns associated with fully automated onboarding models, particularly in higher-risk or supervised use cases.

Shufti stated that the Human Assisted Video KYC offering is available globally and can be configured to support jurisdiction-specific requirements and supports organisations preparing for supervisory review, licensing processes, and ongoing compliance obligations across Europe, subject to customer implementation choices and legal validation.

The solution is now available to regulated entities operating in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, and across European markets.

About Shufti

Shufti is a global provider of identity verification and compliance technology, helping businesses securely onboard customers while meeting regulatory obligations. Its fully in-house solution that combines human-assisted and AI-driven verification, document authentication, biometric matching, and AML screening to deliver high-assurance, audit-ready results. Shufti helps organizations manage risk, prevent fraud, and maintain compliance across multiple jurisdictions, supporting operational efficiency and supervisory accountability. Its solutions serve regulated sectors including finance, payments, crypto, and insurance.

