Türkiye's BIST 100 Index Ends Monday Higher
(MENAFN) Türkiye's flagship stock index pierced the 13,000-point milestone for the first time in history on Monday, surging 1.42% to settle at 13,177.32 points by closing bell.
Launching the week at 12,929.33 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index captured 184.61 points from Friday's final reading.
The benchmark touched an intraday low of 12,886.22 before climbing to a session peak of 13,182.05.
The BIST 100's market capitalization stood at approximately 13.02 trillion Turkish liras ($301.3 billion), accompanied by trading activity totaling 192.4 billion liras ($4.43 billion).
Among index constituents, 74 stocks advanced while 23 declined relative to the prior session's close.
Gold traded at $5,089.95 per ounce, with Brent crude oil priced at $64.95 per barrel as of 6:20 pm local time (1520GMT).
Currency markets showed the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate at 43.3705, the euro/Turkish lira at 51.5420, and the British pound changing hands at 59.4375 liras.
