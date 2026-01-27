Equinor ASA: Share Buy-Back Fourth Tranche For 2025
|Date
|Trading venue
|Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
|Daily weighted average share price (NOK)
|Total daily transaction value (NOK)
|19 January
|OSE
|284,405
|248.3750
|70,639,091.88
|CEUX
|TQEX
|20 January
|OSE
|282,350
|247.8143
|69,970,367.61
|CEUX
|TQEX
|21 January
|OSE
|276,200
|251.4494
|69,450,324.28
|CEUX
|TQEX
|22 January
|OSE
|278,500
|248.7488
|69,276,540.80
|CEUX
|TQEX
|23 January
|OSE
|277,200
|248.3952
|68,855,149.44
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Total for the period
|OSE
|1,398,655
|248.9474
|348,191,474.00
|CEUX
|TQEX
| Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche
|OSE
|15,111,541
|237.6938
|3,591,919,246.44
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Total
|15,111,541
|237.6938
|3,591,919,246.44
| Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)
|OSE
|16,510,196
|238.6471
|3,940,110,720.44
|CEUX
|TQEX
|Total
|16,510,196
|238.6471
|3,940,110,720.44
Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 59,169,196 own shares, corresponding to 2.31% of Equinor ASA's share capital, including shares under Equinor's share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor's share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 49,832,506 own shares, corresponding to 1.95% of the share capital).
This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at
Contact details:
Investor relations
Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,
+47 918 01 791
Media
Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,
+47 412 60 584
