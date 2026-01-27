Qatar Takes Part In Ministerial Roundtable At Global Labour Market Conference

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar took part yesterday in the ministerial roundtable session of the third Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC), currently underway in Riyadh.

The two-day summit has drawn policymakers, business leaders and labour experts from across the world, with participation from over 120 countries. Minister of Labour H E Dr Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri chaired Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

In his address to fellow ministers and senior officials, Dr Al Marri underscored the need to move swiftly from broad policy frameworks towards tangible implementation. Against the backdrop of rapid economic and technological change, he emphasised the importance of transforming theoretical strategies into practical, operational solutions that effectively respond to evolving labour market dynamics.

Drawing on Qatar's experience, the Minister highlighted the value of aligning institutional reform with targeted capacity-building and partnership-driven approaches.

He noted that careful balancing between robust worker protections and market flexibility has been key to fostering a more resilient and adaptable labour market.

Dr Al Marri further argued that employment policy must extend beyond long-term planning. It now requires institutional agility - with mechanisms for precise labour market monitoring, rapid policy adjustment and continuous alignment between skills development and actual market demand. Accelerating the transition from jobseekers to meaningful employment opportunities, he said, hinges on such responsive frameworks.

The Minister also reiterated the pivotal role of the private sector, not merely as an employer but as a strategic collaborator in designing and delivering workforce solutions. He affirmed that jointly developed training initiatives, informed by employer-identified needs, can generate more sustainable outcomes and create direct economic value from investments in human capital. In addition to the roundtable, Dr Al Marri attended the official opening of the third GLMC, taking place from 26 to 27 January.

Minister of Labour, held a series of meetings with ministers attending the third edition of the Global Labour Market Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Al Marri met with Member of Parliament and Minister of State at the Office of the Prime Minister for Labour, Employment and Labour Relations of the United Republic of Tanzania, H E Deus Clement Sango; Minister of Social Affairs and Labour of the Syrian Arab Republic, H E Hind Kabawat; and Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection of the Republic of Kenya, H E Alfred Nganja Mutua.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the labour sector, sharing best practices, and addressing challenges facing labour markets amid rapid economic and technological change.