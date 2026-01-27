City University Qatar To Showcase Innovation And Global Vision At Major Upcoming Events

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: City University Qatar is set to take center stage at Web Summit 2026 in Doha from February 1– 4 at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center, highlighting its growing influence in global technology and education.

City University Qatar will host the Web Summit Meetup on 3 February at CUQ, a gathering of alumni, tech leaders, and innovators to explore the future of digital transformation and learning.

A key highlight will be the anticipated signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with Cisco, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to empower City University Qatar students and faculty with cutting-edge digital infrastructure, innovative research opportunities, and industry-aligned learning experiences.

City University Qatar will host TEDx on 4 February at the university campus, creating a vibrant platform for dialogue and discovery. The event will feature a lineup of speakers delivering compelling talks on the intersection of technology, culture, and education. Through these on-campus sessions, City University Qatar aims to ignite bold ideas, foster meaningful connections, and reinforce its mission to inspire change and cultivate globally minded innovators.

Prof. Faris Gorashi Faris, President of City University Qatar, stated:“Our participation in Web Summit 2026, alongside hosting TEDx at City University Qatar, reflects our commitment to bringing global ideas to the region and sharing local excellence with the world showcasing our vision and values while reinforcing Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation and intellectual exchange.”

With each initiative, City University Qatar continues to expand its global presence as a hub of knowledge, creativity, and opportunity.