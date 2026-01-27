Eng. Al-Sada Assigned As Managing Director, Secretary-General Of QRCS

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has announced a Board of Directors Decision that Eng. Ibrahim bin Hashim Al-Sada (pictured), Vice-President of QRCS, was assigned as Designated Official for Secretary-General Office, under the title“Managing Director – Secretary-General”.

According to the decision, Faisal Mohamed Al-Emadi, the former Secretary-General, was appointed as Adviser and Personal Representative of H E Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, President of QRCS.

In a statement, Al-Khater commended Al-Sada's extensive experience and valuable competences, which would undoubtedly help enrich the joint activities with various Qatari organisations, improve performance, and maximise community impact.

“We look forward to further administrative, strategic, and financial development; better collaboration with all partners on the ongoing engagements; and stronger mutual understanding, towards the vision and objectives of common interest,” he added.