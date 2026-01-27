Qatar Highlights Urban Development At Riyadh Forum

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah, participated in the opening of the fifth edition of the Future Real Estate Forum 2026, held under the theme“Expanding Horizons and Thriving Real Estate”. The forum is taking place in the capital city of Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 26 to 28 January 2026.

The Minister's participation comes within the framework of strengthening regional and international cooperation and exchanging expertise in the fields of real estate development and urban planning, as well as following global best practices, in a manner that contributes to supporting the development of cities in line with the latest international standards.

During the forum, he followed a number of key discussion sessions addressing opportunities for non-Saudi property ownership and its economic impact, major real estate investment opportunities and global market trends, public–private partnerships in urban development, the future of urban planning and design, and the role of modern real estate technologies in city development and the construction of green buildings. These themes contribute to enhancing quality of life and supporting sustainable urban development.

The forum is one of the leading international platforms specialising in the real estate sector, witnessing broad participation from decision-makers, experts, and investors from more than 140 countries, in addition to approximately 300 speakers representing government leaders, executives, and experts from both the public and private sectors, as well as a number of influential figures at the local and international levels.

On the sidelines of the forum, the Minister of Municipality, held a series meetings, the Minister met with H E Eng. Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing of Saudi Arabia; H E Amna bint Ahmed Al-Rumaihi, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning of Bahrain; and H E Dr. Sherif El-Sherbiny, Minister of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities of Egypt.

The meetings discussed bilateral relations in areas of mutual interest, particularly with regard to municipal work and urban planning, in addition to exchanging views on ways to enhance cooperation and develop coordination mechanisms in a manner that serves shared interests.