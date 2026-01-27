RTA Launches Campaign To Boost Passenger Safety And Comfort Culture On Dubai Metro And Tram



An awareness campaign to enhance passenger experience and reduce risks Multi-channel guidance messaging to ensure a safe environment and optimise passenger flow

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 26th January 2026:

As part of its ongoing commitment to delivering a seamless, safe, and comfortable public transport experience, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis-MHI (Dubai Metro and Tram Operator), has launched an new Safety and Public Transport Etiquette Campaign across Metro and Tram networks, in line with the highest global standards of safety and service quality.

Al Mutawa explained that the campaign places a renewed focus on enhancing passenger experience through smooth and comfortable journeys, reducing risks, ensuring a safe environment inside trains and stations, and improving passenger flow while preventing obstruction, contributing positively to operational efficiency and overall service quality.

He further noted:“The campaign is implemented through an integrated communication ecosystem, including guidance materials inside Metro and Tram carriages, digital screens, awareness signage at stations, and social media platforms, ensuring that awareness messages reach all segments of the community across different age groups.”

Highlighting the role of frontline teams, Al Mutawa said:“Our station staff, including Customer Happiness employees, ticket inspectors, and operational teams, play a vital role in supporting awareness efforts on ground. Through daily interaction with passengers, clear guidance, and real-time assistance, they help reinforce safety and etiquette messages, contributing to a smoother and more comfortable travel experience for all users.”

“This campaign forms part of RTA's ongoing efforts to develop the public transport network in Dubai and deliver innovative and smart solutions that serve residents and visitors to the emirate, while aligning with other initiatives aimed at improving traffic movement and enhancing efficiency of the mobility system.”

He concluded:“Public transport is a shared space, and maintaining its safety is a collective responsibility. This campaign goes beyond reminders; it reinforces the culture of respect and awareness that distinguishes Dubai. We are proud of our teams who work around the clock to ensure that every journey is safe, smooth, and aligned with the emirate's vision for smart and sustainable mobility.”

The new Safety and Public Transport Etiquette Campaign aligns with RTA's comprehensive strategy, which places safety, inclusivity, and operational efficiency at the forefront of its priorities, supporting Dubai's ambition to strengthen its position as a global leader in smart mobility and urban transport.”

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 353 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 10:30:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Zayed Award for Human Fraternity Announces Third Honoree for...