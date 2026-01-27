The Majlis At Dwtc Returns This Ramadan With A Newly Reimagined Iftar Experience

Dubai, United Arab Emirates - 27 January 2026: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) has announced the return of The Majlis, welcoming guests once again to one of Dubai's most cherished Ramadan destinations. Opening on the first day of the Holy Month, The Majlis will remain open daily until Eid Al Fitr, offering a premium Iftar experience that brings people together through exceptional hospitality, elegant interiors, and thoughtfully curated cuisine.

A Reimagined Venue and Elevated Experience

This Ramadan, The Majlis returns in a newly designed setting, thoughtfully reimagined to reflect the spirit of the season. The venue blends contemporary elegance with the warmth of traditional Arabian hospitality, creating an immersive and inviting atmosphere. Exclusively offering a premium Iftar experience, The Majlis is curated by DWTC's award-winning hospitality team, ensuring every detail reflects quality, comfort, and a strong sense of togetherness.

An Inspired Iftar Menu and Live cooking stations

Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated Iftar menu featuring a selection of Emirati and Middle Eastern favourites, complemented by international flavours from Asian, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisines. Live cooking stations add an engaging culinary element, while a dedicated dessert counter completes the experience. Signature highlights include traditional ouzi, comforting thareed (lamb stew), the much-loved date pudding, and classic luqaimat.

Supporting the Community

Continuing its long-standing commitment to social responsibility, The Majlis will once again support local charitable initiatives by donating thousands of meals throughout Ramadan, in partnership with Tarahum Charity Foundation and UAE Food Bank.

Iftar Timing and Pricing



Dates: First day of Ramadan - Eid Al Fitr 2026

Time: Daily from sunset until 8:30 PM Price: AED 250 per adult | AED 120 for children aged 6-12

Children under 6 dine complimentary

Additional Information



Complimentary parking: Available next to Za'abeel Plaza, Next to Za'abeel Hall 6

Dress code: Modest attire (shoulders and legs covered) Reservations: Strongly recommended; walk-ins subject to availability

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 246 times

PR Category: Food Industry

Posted on: Tuesday, January 27, 2026 10:38:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Rodeo drive ibn battuta gate presents a hearty all-american...