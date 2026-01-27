Salamair Celebrates Its Inaugural Flight To Port Sudan

SalamAir, Oman's Low-Cost Carrier, operated its inaugural flight today from Muscat to Port Sudan, marking the first operations of an Omani airline between the two cities. The new service, which will operate three flights per week, and further expands SalamAir's network across the Middle East and Africa. With this service, SalamAir becomes the first GCC airline to offer direct air links to Sudan, strengthening connectivity between the Sultanate of Oman and Northeast Africa through affordable and convenient travel options.

The inauguration event was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Sudan in the Sultanate of Oman under the patronage of H.E. Mr. Issam Awad Ahmed Metwally, the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Sultanate of Oman, and was attended by senior officials, media representatives, SalamAir's business and trade partners, as well as members of the Sudanese community, reflecting the strong interest and broad stakeholder engagement surrounding the launch of this new route.

The inaugural Muscat-Port Sudan flight operated with a full load factor of 100%, reflecting exceptionally strong market response and underscoring the importance of this route in meeting growing travel demand while strengthening community, commercial, and economic ties between Oman and Sudan. The service offers passengers an affordable and convenient travel option between the two countries, with Lite fares starting from OMR 69.99.

The addition of Port Sudan to SalamAir's route network highlights the airline's continued focus on building high-demand connections across the region. By linking Oman directly with Northeast Africa, SalamAir is enhancing travel accessibility, supporting community and commercial exchange, and reinforcing its role as a reliable low-cost carrier serving strategically important unserved markets.

