Injury Toll In Russia's Drone Attack On Odesa Rises To 22

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Odesa Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Overnight, the enemy carried out a massive attack on Odesa using strike UAVs. As a result of the shelling, an infrastructure facility, residential buildings, a kindergarten, a shop, and a construction site were damaged. Twenty-two people were injured, including 14 with minor injuries who received medical assistance on site,” he said.

According to Lysak, all emergency services have been working at the impact sites since the night. Operational headquarters have been deployed, and people are being provided with all necessary assistance.

Municipal services are eliminating the consequences of the attack. Residents of damaged buildings are being assisted with paperwork to receive compensation under the state eRecovery (eVidnovlennia) program, as well as from the city budget.

As previously reported, earlier information indicated that three people had been injured as a result of the nighttime drone attack on Odesa. The attack caused damage to civilian infrastructure and sparked large-scale fires.

Photo: Serhii Lysak / Telegram