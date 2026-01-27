Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 820 Over Past Day
Russia's losses also include 11,609 tanks (+1), 23,954 armored combat vehicles (+3), 36,691 artillery systems (+47), 1,628 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,286 air defense systems (+0), 434 aircraft (+0), 347 helicopters (+0), 116,712 operational-tactical UAVs (+899), 4,205 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships and boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 76,025 vehicles and fuel tankers (+119), and 4,051 units of special equipment (+0).
The information is being updated.Read also: Paratroopers show drone strikes destroy ing Russian tanks and vehicles
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on January 26, there were 93 combat engagements along the frontline.
