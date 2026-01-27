Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 820 Over Past Day

2026-01-27 02:05:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

Russia's losses also include 11,609 tanks (+1), 23,954 armored combat vehicles (+3), 36,691 artillery systems (+47), 1,628 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 1,286 air defense systems (+0), 434 aircraft (+0), 347 helicopters (+0), 116,712 operational-tactical UAVs (+899), 4,205 cruise missiles (+0), 28 warships and boats (+0), 2 submarines (+0), 76,025 vehicles and fuel tankers (+119), and 4,051 units of special equipment (+0).

The information is being updated.

Read also: Paratroopers show drone strikes destroy ing Russian tanks and vehicles

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on January 26, there were 93 combat engagements along the frontline.

UkrinForm

