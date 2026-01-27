Russian Forces Attack Infrastructure Facility In Lviv Region
According to him, the enemy targeted an infrastructure facility in the Lviv region. All relevant emergency and specialized services are working on site.
Preliminary reports indicate that there are no casualties or injuries.Read also: Injury toll in Russia's drone attack on Odesa rises to 22
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces attacked the Mykolaiv region overnight with drones, focusing the main strike on energy infrastructure.
Photo: illustrative, State Emergency Service of Ukraine
