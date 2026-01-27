War Update: 103 Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, 33 Attacks Repelled In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, providing operational information as of 08:00 on Tuesday, January 27, according to Ukrinform.

“In total, 103 combat engagements were recorded over the past day,” the statement reads.

According to updated information, Russian forces carried out 99 airstrikes on Ukrainian territory, dropping 227 guided aerial bombs. They also deployed 7,462 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,838 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including 74 strikes with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

The invaders targeted settlements including Velykomykhailivka in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Charivne, Kopani, Rizdvianka, Vozdvyzhivka, Yurkivka, and Tavriiske in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, Ukraine's missile troops and artillery struck a concentration area of enemy personnel, three UAV command points, an MLRS, and an enemy command post.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy launched six airstrikes, dropping 11 guided bombs dropped, and 77 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements, including one MLRS strike.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Russians attempted five assaults near Prylipka, Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and toward Lyman.

In the Kupiansk sector, two Russian attacks were repelled near Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, there were three attacks; enemy tried to advance toward Drobysheve and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russians carried out two attacks near Platonivka and toward Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one engagement occurred near Chasiv Yar.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy launched 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and toward Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 33 assault and offensive actions near Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and toward Shevchenko, Bilytske, and Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Russians conducted four attacks near Zelenyi Hai and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole sector, Russian forces made 16 attempts to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Huliaipole, Varvarivka, and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian forces repelled attacks toward Prymorske and near Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovske sector, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, no signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, total Russian combat losses from February 24, 2022, to January 27, 2026, amount to approximately 1,235,880 personnel, including 820 over the past day.

Photo: AFU General Staff