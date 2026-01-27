Ukraine Commander Syrsky Inspects Frontline As Russian Assaults Surge In Donetsk Region

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrsky, has inspected frontline units in the Pokrovsky and Ocheretyn directions, where Russian forces have significantly intensified their attacks, underscoring the growing pressure along key sectors of the eastern front, Azernews reports.

Describing the situation as“operationally difficult,” Syrsky said that around 400 combat clashes were recorded in these areas over the past week alone. He noted that Russian forces continue to pursue breakthrough attempts, increasing pressure through persistent assaults.

“The aggressor does not abandon his breakthrough attempts, increases pressure, intensifies his attacks. Our main task is to inflict maximum losses on the enemy, destroy his reserves and consistently reduce his offensive potential,” Syrsky said.

According to the commander-in-chief, Russian troops are still relying heavily on tactics involving small infantry groups advancing in waves. Countering these methods, he stressed, requires constant battlefield surveillance, tight coordination between units, and flexible tactical decision-making.

Syrsky said he worked directly with division commanders on the ground to closely analyze battlefield dynamics and adjust defensive responses in real time. Particular emphasis, he added, is being placed on expanding Ukraine's unmanned systems units, especially the use of strike drones to disrupt Russian advances and the integration of robotic systems into logistics operations.

“War is changing - we are changing approaches to its conduct,” Syrsky said, noting that modern technologies now play a decisive role in combat effectiveness while helping to save the lives of Ukrainian soldiers.

In a related development, Deputy Defense Minister Sergey Boev stated that Ukraine plans to implement seven production programs in 2026 aimed at manufacturing more than one million drones, highlighting Kyiv's strategic shift toward large-scale deployment of unmanned and high-tech systems.

Syrsky concluded by thanking Ukrainian servicemen for their coordinated actions and professionalism, praising their role in repelling attacks and degrading Russian offensive capabilities amid an increasingly demanding battlefield environment.