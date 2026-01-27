Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Arrives In UAE For Mediterranean Parliamentary Assembly Forum

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis, Sahiba Gafarova, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates on a working visit to take part in the 2nd Session of the Women Parliamentarians Forum of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean.

Azernews reports, citing the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, that the visit is aimed at participating in the forum's official events.

At Abu Dhabi International Airport, the parliamentary delegation led by the Milli Majlis speaker was welcomed by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the UAE Federal National Council; Maryam bint Theneya, Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council and Chair of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean's Women Parliamentarians Forum; Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the UAE, Elchin Bagirov; and other officials.

As part of the visit, Sahiba Gafarova is scheduled to address the session of the Women Parliamentarians Forum and hold a series of meetings.