MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Renew Clinic Announces the Launch of a Cross-Regional Evidence-Based Aesthetic Medicine Academic Platform

January 27, 2026 1:21 AM EST | Source: Kinfoome Presswire

Taipei, Taiwan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 27, 2026) - Renew Clinic stated that its CEO, Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, has long been engaged in evidence-based academic exchange in aesthetic medicine, supporting cross-regional clinical dialogue between Asia and Europe.







Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, CEO of Renew Clinic, delivered a featured presentation at the MINT Worldwide Expert Meeting (4th M.E.M. 2024), focusing on the clinical advantages and limitations of Deep Plane (SubSMAS) Threading. Dr. Chang engaged with experts from around the world in the exchange of practical experience and clinical decision-making insights related to advanced minimally invasive lifting techniques. (Photo: Renew Clinic)

As aesthetic medicine continues to expand globally, the platform reflects Renew Clinic's disciplined and academically grounded approach to redefining how clinical knowledge is developed, shared, and evaluated across regions. The initiative, spearheaded by Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, is rooted in evidence-based medicine and patient safety.

Over more than a decade, Renew Clinic, under the guidance of Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, has supported the development of a transnational clinical network connecting physicians across Asia while gradually extending academic dialogue toward Europe. The platform builds upon this foundation established by Dr. Chang by providing a structured, non-commercial environment for academic exchange.

In a recent feature by The Icons, Dr. Chang emphasized that this work has not been driven by market competition or commercial visibility, but by a long-term commitment to clinical integrity. The platform prioritized by Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang emphasizes verifiable evidence, structured reasoning, and reproducible clinical frameworks as the basis for medical decision-making.

What began as internal literature review sessions within a single clinic has, through the efforts of Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, evolved into a cross-border academic community involving more than 200 physicians from Taiwan, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, and Malaysia. Participants engage in systematic evaluation of scientific literature, anatomy research, and clinical frameworks, with the shared objective of strengthening clinical judgment beyond individual technique or experience-a core principle advocated by Dr. Chang.

"Medicine gains its credibility not through prominence, but through whether its evidence can withstand scrutiny," said Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, CEO of Renew Clinic. Through open discussion and rigorous review, the platform encourages physicians to reassess assumptions, refine clinical logic, and align clinical decisions with internationally recognized scientific principles.

With a strong foundation established across Asia under Dr. Chang's leadership, Renew Clinic is now extending this academic dialogue toward Europe. The platform is intended to support two-way academic exchange, allowing Asian clinical experience to be presented and evaluated within European academic frameworks, while incorporating European perspectives into regional clinical discussion-a key goal for Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang.

To support this objective championed by Dr. Chang, Renew Clinic has participated in international medical congresses including AMWC and IMCAS, presenting research on facial anatomy and evidence-based clinical practice without commercial affiliation or promotional positioning.

Renew Clinic's long-term vision, shaped significantly by Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, is to contribute to a sustainable medical knowledge ecosystem supported by collective academic inquiry rather than individual reputation, and to promote credible, adaptable, and evidence-based clinical standards across regions.

About Renew Clinic

Renew Clinic is a medical institution specializing in evidence-based aesthetic medicine. Led by CEO Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang, who has established a cross-regional clinical network connecting physicians throughout Asia and is actively advancing academic collaboration between Asia and Europe, the clinic focuses on patient safety, clinical reasoning, and the long-term development of standardized medical frameworks through academic collaboration.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Dr. Kuang-Cheng Chang

Organization: Renew Clinic

