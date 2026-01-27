403
Winter Turns Red With Khanpur's Blood Oranges
ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Winter in Pakistan's Khanpur district brings the seasonal harvest of its hallmark Red Blood Oranges, attracting fruit lovers from across the country with their striking color and distinctive taste.
Located on the outskirts of the federal capital Islamabad, Khanpur in Punjab province is renowned for citrus farms producing deep-crimson-fleshed oranges noted for their unique sweet-tangy flavor.
The oranges are available during January and February, when winter chill ripens the fruit and enhances natural pigmentation, with many growers selling freshly picked produce directly from roadside stalls along the main Khanpur road.
Orchard owners, however, reported a noticeable decline in yields, attributing it to environmental and economic pressures including insufficient rainfall, hailstorms, declining soil fertility, and shrinking agricultural land.
Local grower Abdul Samad told KUNA that many trees now produce far fewer fruits than in previous years, forcing sellers to transfer higher production costs to consumers.
Despite challenges, the seasonal attraction continues to draw visitors who consume the oranges on site, while growers stress the need for improved irrigation, protection from extreme weather, and research into disease-resistant citrus varieties. (end)
