Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
All-Party Meet Ahead Of Parliament Session Underway

2026-01-27 02:03:54
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- An all-party meeting is underway here on Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the customary meeting Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is among those present.


Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is among the opposition leaders attending the meeting.

While the first part of the session will begin on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13 during which the Motion of Thanks will be discussed and passed.

Kashmir Observer

