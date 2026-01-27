David Ebrahimzadeh Of Corniche Capital Secures Two U.S. Patents Advancing Next-Generation Automotive Safety Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Corniche Capital Founder David Ebrahimzadeh Expands Intellectual Property Portfolio with Breakthrough Emergency Evacuation and Remote Vehicle Safety Control Technologies

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- David Ebrahimzadeh, founder of Corniche Capital, has secured two U.S. patents protecting advanced automotive safety technologies designed to enable remote, autonomous, and intelligent emergency evacuation and vehicle safety control systems. The patents reinforce Ebrahimzadeh's growing intellectual property portfolio focused on mission-critical safety, automation, and next-generation mobility infrastructure.

The newly patented systems address one of the most persistent gaps in modern vehicle safety: the ability to initiate emergency response actions when occupants are incapacitated or unable to react, including scenarios involving severe collisions, submersion, fire, or loss of consciousness.

Re-Defining Automotive Safety Through Intelligent Emergency Intervention

Unlike traditional passive safety mechanisms, the patented technologies introduce an active safety architecture capable of executing emergency evacuation and restraint-release protocols remotely or autonomously, based on sensor input, external commands, or predefined emergency conditions.



Remote and automated seatbelt release

Emergency evacuation initiation

Integration with vehicle sensors, telematics, and external control signals Fail-safe operation during catastrophic vehicle events



“These inventions are designed around a simple reality: in many emergencies, human reaction time is not enough,” said David Ebrahimzadeh.“The future of vehicle safety lies in intelligent systems that can act decisively when seconds matter and human intervention is impossible.”

Patent Portfolio Overview (USPTO-Registered)

Patent: Automotive Emergency Evacuation System

Patent: Remotely Controllable Seatbelt and Vehicle Safety Control System

The patents arrive as automotive safety systems increasingly shift toward automation and remote intervention, particularly in autonomous and connected vehicle environments where human response may be delayed or impossible.

Strategic Relevance Across the Automotive and Mobility Ecosystem

The patented technologies have potential applications across passenger vehicles, commercial and fleet transportation, autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles, emergency response systems, and defense or specialty mobility platforms.

As automation, connectivity, and remote vehicle management become standard, intelligent emergency intervention systems are increasingly viewed as a foundational safety requirement rather than an optional enhancement.

About David Ebrahimzadeh

David Ebrahimzadeh is the founder of Corniche Capital, an inventor, and an industrial real estate investor focused on advanced safety systems, automation, and mission-critical infrastructure technologies. His work spans automotive safety innovation, industrial property investment, and strategic capital deployment across high-impact sectors.

About Corniche Capital

Corniche Capital is a strategic investment and advisory firm focused on technology-driven platforms across safety, infrastructure, mobility, energy, and national-security-adjacent sectors. The firm partners with innovators building high-impact, defensible technologies with long-term institutional relevance.

