The Bannerman Brothers Bring Acoustic Mini-Tour To Japan This March

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Canadian folk-roots musicians The Bannerman Brothers are set to cross the Pacific this March for a special acoustic mini-tour of Japan, bringing stripped-down performances, heartfelt storytelling, and a deep love of connection to audiences across the country.

Known to many as the frontmen of the beloved Stratford, Ontario–based folk-rock group UPSIDE OF MAYBE, brothers Scott and Michael Bannerman will step into a more intimate spotlight for this run of shows. The tour will feature acoustic renditions of fan-favourite UPSIDE OF MAYBE songs, along with a carefully curated selection of classic and crowd-pleasing cover material-songs that have shaped the brothers as writers, performers, and lifelong music fans.

While the tour is modest in scale, its significance is anything but small. The Bannerman Brothers have cultivated a unique and passionate following in Japan, sparked in part by the band's song“Smallmouth Disneyland.” The track received strong radio support in North America and unexpectedly found a second life overseas after becoming the official weigh-in song for Japanese professional bass fisherman Taku Ito on the Bassmaster Tour. The association introduced UPSIDE OF MAYBE to a new audience, helping build a devoted, cult-like fanbase in Japan that continues to grow.

“We've always been amazed by how music travels,” says Scott Bannerman.“You write a song in a small Canadian town, and suddenly it's echoing back to you from halfway around the world. That's pretty humbling.”

The March tour is not just about performing-it's about connection. For Scott and Michael Bannerman, this visit represents an opportunity to slow things down, meet people face to face, and experience Japanese culture beyond the stage lights. Performing in smaller rooms and acoustic settings allows the brothers to engage more directly with audiences, creating shared moments that linger long after the final chord rings out.

“For us, touring isn't just about playing songs and moving on,” says Scott Bannerman.“It's about really connecting with folks-talking, listening, sharing stories, and trying to understand the places we're visiting. We're incredibly excited to learn more about Japanese culture, to meet people, and to build real relationships. That's where the magic is.”

Michael Bannerman echoes that sentiment, noting that the duo format brings an added sense of vulnerability and honesty to the performances. Stripped of a full band setup, the songs are presented in their purest form-built on harmony, melody, and shared history.

The brothers are equally enthusiastic about experiencing Japan itself, from the neighborhoods and venues to the food, history, and everyday rhythms of life.

“We have heard such amazing things about the country and are beyond excited to finally be going there,” Scott adds.“Seeing the sites, walking the streets, soaking it all in-it's all part of the experience. We want to come home inspired and changed in the best way.”

The Bannerman Brothers – Japan Acoustic Mini-Tour Dates:

March 16 – Club Roots (Koenji)

March 17 – Baysis (Yokohama)

March 18 – BABEL (Tachikawa)

March 19 – Padoma (Kobe)

March 20 – Alchemy (Kobe)

Each show promises an intimate atmosphere where audiences can experience the songs up close-unplugged, unfiltered, and rooted in the warmth and authenticity that has made UPSIDE OF MAYBE such a cherished name in Canadian folk-rock circles.

Formed in Stratford, Ontario, UPSIDE OF MAYBE has long been praised for its earnest songwriting, soaring harmonies, and ability to blend folk traditions with modern rock sensibilities. The band's latest full-length album, Sinners & Saints, released in January 2025, further cemented their reputation as one of Canada's most emotionally resonant and road-tested folk-rock acts. As the creative core of the band, Scott and Michael Bannerman have spent years crafting songs that resonate across borders, genres, and generations.

This Japanese mini-tour marks an exciting new chapter for the brothers-one built on curiosity, gratitude, and the belief that music can bridge cultures in powerful and unexpected ways.

For fans old and new, these March dates offer a rare chance to experience The Bannerman Brothers in their purest form: two voices, a few instruments, and songs that have traveled farther than anyone ever imagined.