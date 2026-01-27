5 Money Mistakes That Are Secretly Keeping You Poor
Many middle-class families make common money mistakes like prioritizing spending over saving, getting caught in the EMI trap, and avoiding insurance.
For many middle-class families, expenses are ready as soon as the salary comes. But saving is often an afterthought, which is a huge mistake. Savings should be a priority, not a leftover.
Life without EMIs is unimaginable now. Thinking "it's just a small amount per month," many get trapped. These EMIs add up, eating a huge part of the salary and reducing financial freedom.
Many think keeping money in a bank makes it grow. But savings are just for safety; inflation lowers its value. Investing puts your money to work. Not knowing this is a big mistake.
Thinking "nothing will happen to me" is common, but life is unpredictable. Health and term insurance are seen as needless costs, but they're a safety net. One emergency can wipe out years of savings.
Many focus on cutting costs, but that has limits. The long-term solution is increasing income by learning new skills or finding side hustles, which is often overlooked by families.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment