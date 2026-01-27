Border 2 Vs Gadar 2: Which Sunny Deol Sequel Is Ruling The Box Office?

Border 2 is dominating the box office and surpassing Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. Both sequel films continue the legacy of his iconic hits, leaving fans curious to know which blockbuster now reigns supreme.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is said to have a budget of around ₹275 crore. This is over 3 times the cost of 'Gadar 2' from 2023. 'Gadar 2', directed by Anil Sharma, reportedly had a budget of about ₹80 crore.

When it comes to opening day collections, 'Gadar 2' beats 'Border 2'. 'Gadar 2' collected ₹40.1 crore in India on its first day, while 'Border 2's opening earnings were ₹30 crore.

In terms of first Sunday collections, 'Border 2' defeated 'Gadar 2'. While 'Gadar 2' collected ₹51.7 crore on its first Sunday, 'Border 2' earned ₹54.5 crore on its first Sunday.

'Gadar 2's first weekend collection beats 'Border 2'. 'Gadar 2' earned ₹134.88 crore in its opening weekend, while 'Border 2's first weekend earnings were ₹121 crore.

'Gadar 2' fell far behind 'Border 2' on the first Monday. 'Border 2' earned a massive ₹59 crore, while 'Gadar 2' made ₹38.7 crore. 'Border 2's four-day total of ₹180 crore has now surpassed 'Gadar 2's ₹173.58 crore.