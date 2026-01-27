Uttarakhand CM Dhami Hails UCC On First Anniversary, Cites Equality

As Uttarakhand marked one year of the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Tuesday, hailed the bill saying it had laid the foundation for equality and social harmony in the state. "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the residents of the state on Uniform Civil Code Day. This historic initiative, launched under the inspiration of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, is not merely a law, but a strong foundation for equality, transparency, and social harmony. The primary objective of the Uniform Civil Code is to ensure complete equality for women in their statutory rights. This system eliminates discrimination against women in matters such as marriage, divorce, property, and inheritance, while guaranteeing them equal and just rights. In the past year, there has been a remarkable acceleration in marriage registrations and citizen services under the UCC. Through assistance in 23 languages and AI-based support provided by the state government, it has been ensured that every citizen can benefit from this positive change," the Uttarakhand CM said in a post on X.

Uniform Civil Code Day is celebrated in Uttarakhand on 27 January, marking the anniversary of the UCC in the state in 2026, as Uttarakhand is the first state in India to implement the Uniform Civil Code. Hailing the Uniform Civil Code's first year of implementation, Chief Minister Dhami said earlier that the Uniform Civil Code empowered Women, asserting that its implementation has increased women's safety. The state has ensured that the people receive benefits on the spot under various beneficiary programs run by the central and state governments.

UCC Amendment Ordinance Implemented

Recently, in January, the Uttarakhand government implemented the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, to introduce necessary amendments to the UCC Act, 2024, following the Governor's approval.

'Inspired by PM Modi'

Earlier, speaking to ANI, Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the law was brought with the inspiration of PM Modi and under the guidance of Union Minister Amit Shah, and its impact is now clearly visible. "Under the leadership of PM Modi, work has been done on Article 370, Naxalism, and terrorism. Uttarakhand received the honour of being the first state to implement the Uniform Civil Code after independence. In Uttarakhand, inspired by the Prime Minister and guided by the Home Minister, we have implemented the UCC. We are seeing really positive results," CM said. (ANI)

