Mother Of Last Israeli Hostage Thanks Trump, Netanyahu

Talik Gvili, mother of the last Israeli hostage Ran Gvili, expressed gratitude to US President Donald Trump, his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the return of her son's remains, calling it the best thing that happened to her family.

