Where Is Niveditha Gowda? Former Bigg Boss Contestant NOT In Bengaluru She Is In...

What is Niveditha Gowda up to? As Bigg Boss winner Gilli Nata's Instagram followers get close to Niveditha Gowda's count, she has given an update from Florida, USA.

Niveditha Gowda, who gained huge popularity via TV shows like Bigg Boss, got into controversy and left Karnataka. Not very active on social media lately, she has now sent a major update to her fans.

Bigg Boss 12 winner Gilli Nata recently hit 2M Instagram followers, just behind Niveditha. Fans wondered where she was, and now Niveditha herself has provided an answer.

Niveditha Gowda shared photos of herself traveling in a car in Florida, USA. She also shared pictures of some special dishes. On Instagram, she mentioned her location as Tampa, Florida.

By sharing photos from her car journey, Niveditha has sent a silent message. She hasn't said much on social media besides the photos, but the pictures themselves answer the question of what she's up to.

Niveditha recently deleted her YouTube channel with 400k followers. She said with a heavy heart that she lacked the time and motivation to create and post videos.

After deleting her old channel, Niveditha started a new one she'll manage herself. She plans to share content on cooking, fashion, and makeup, as suggested by friends.