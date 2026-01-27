403
Early-Year Travel Planning: What January Searches from Kuwait Reveal
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Kuwait City, Jan 26, 2026: Wego, the number one travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has released new data insights analysing January travel searches from Kuwait, highlighting early-year planning behaviour and the factors shaping travel demand ahead of peak seasons.
Wego search data shows that travellers from Kuwait are using January primarily as a planning and discovery phase rather than a peak booking period. Search activity during the month reflects forward-looking intent, with travellers exploring destinations, comparing travel windows, and tracking prices for trips scheduled later in the year.
This early engagement is shaped by a combination of post-holiday planning, budgeting for the year ahead, and the desire to secure availability before demand builds during peak travel periods.
Search patterns indicate that travel interest from Kuwait is aligned with future travel periods. Searches with lead times of 30+ days accounted for 42% of total January activity.
As part of this early planning phase, destination interest during the month shows concentration across a mix of regional and international markets. From a geographic perspective, regional destinations represented 68% of overall searches, while international destinations accounted for 32%, currently reflecting a greater interest in shorter, flexible trips. Wego experts expect long-haul trip planning to catch up as the year progresses.
Wego January data from Kuwait recorded over 3 million searches and growing, offering early visibility into demand forming ahead of the year’s busiest travel periods.
As early-year planning activity increases, Wego enables travellers to search, compare, and book flights and hotels across hundreds of airlines and travel providers in one place. Features such as real-time availability, fare calendars, and price alerts support informed decision-making during the planning and research phase.
With January continuing to play a key role in shaping travel intent, search behaviour from Kuwait provides a clear preview of how demand is expected to develop across the months ahead.
About Wego
Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple-to-use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.
Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book, whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.
The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.
