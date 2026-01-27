403
Japanese market turmoil and policy uncertainty slam dollar
(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, UAE, 26 January 2026: The dollar had a terrible week against just about every major currency worldwide. While Trump backed down again the Greenland issue, relief in financial markets did not extend to the US dollar Renewed threats of tariffs and the political use of the courts to force rates down mean that US policy uncertainty and institutional degradation will remain in the front burner for international investors, and hedging currency risk by selling dollars is increasingly the path of least resistance. Japanese threats of intervention to support the Yen (with US support) added chaos to the mix, resulting in the dollar's worst week in months.
Enrique DíazÁÁlvarez, Chief Economist at Ebury said“ “This week's Federal Reserve meeting is shaping up as a critical event. While there is little doubt about the outcome (unchanged rates), expectations have been building that rhetoric will be hawkish, partly due to strong economic data and partly as a response to Trump's assaults on Fed independence. t's important to note that while the dollar continues to fall, the Sell America trade has not been in play ever since Trump's turnaround on the Greenland issue. The latest shooting in Minnesota will also impact markets, as it increases the risk of another Federal shutdown when the current funding agreement expires this Friday. With little macroeconomic news of note elsewhere, the focus remains split between threats of Japanese intervention to support the Yen and US policy chaos and its impact on the greenback.”
USD
Economic data out of the US remains fairly positive, even building on the strong base of 4.4% third quarter growth. Weekly jobless claims continue to bump around near all-time lows, suggesting that lower levels of job creation are not feeding through to a higher unemployment rate. However, all of this seems outweighed by international concern about policy chaos and institutional degradation, and the US dollar is now the worst performing G10 currency year to date - even worse than the Yen. Attention this week will, of course, focus on the Fed's January meeting. No change in rates and some hawkish noises from Powell would probably support the dollar, which may have fallen too much, too fast, at least for the short term.
GBP
Last week's deluge of data did little to clarify the Bank of England's path forward. The job market seems to be softening, but payroll employment data conflicts with more positive (albeit lagged) survey data. Inflation data remains stubbornly high, above 3%, and shows little sign of trending down. This week there are few data releases or Bank of England communications, so we expect the pound to track the euro almost tick for tick.
EUR
The PMI indices of business activity for January were a slight disappointment. While they validated the narrative of a German rebound powered by the huge fiscal stimulus package of early 2025, a loss of momentum in the French economy more than made up for it and the headline actually dropped modestly. One positive factor is the sustained appreciation of the Chinese Yuan, which will offer some relief to European industry competing against Chinese goods in international markets. We still expect that the path of least resistance for the common currency against the dollar will remain upwards, as international investors continue to hedge their exposure to US assets by selling dollars.
