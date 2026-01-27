Lerøy Seafood Group ASA: Capital Markets Days 2026
Management Presentations
Management will present the Group's strategic priorities, targets towards 2030, operational developments and capital allocation priorities at the Lerøy's headquarters in Bergen, Norway, on March 2nd.
A live webcast will be available at
All presentations will be held in English.
A Tour of the Salmon and Trout Value Chain
Participants are invited to join a guided tour of Lerøy's salmon and trout operations at Lerøy Sjøtroll in Austevoll on March 3rd.
Request for Participation
The management presentations on March 2nd will commence at 13:00, with lunch served from 12:00.
Common transportation will be arranged from Lerøy's headquarters in Bergen to Lerøy Sjøtroll in Austevoll on March 2nd, with return transportation to Bergen on March 3rd.
To request physical participation, please complete the participation request form available at
Due to limited capacity, a restricted number of participants will be confirmed early February. Registration is not required for the webcast.
A complete agenda and practical information will be published on
Legal Disclaimer:
