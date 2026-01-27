Bangladesh: Attack On Crime Reporters Association Leaves 10 Journalists Injured

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Jan 27 (IANS) As violence against the press continues to escalate in Bangladesh under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, at least 10 journalists were injured in an attack on members of the Bangladesh Crime Reporters Association (CRAB) in Narsingdi district, local media reported.

The incident unfolded on Monday evening outside Dream Holiday Park in Madhabdi region of Narsingdi, as CRAB members were returning from their annual picnic.

Citing police, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported that CRAB members from different Dhaka-based media houses had parked their cars in a privately owned space outside the amusement park, which is commonly used for parking.

Although no additional fee was demanded earlier in the day, attendants later sought extra charges when the vehicles were being taken out, triggering an argument that led to the attack.

The attack reportedly left ten journalists injured, with one admitted to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital and nine transferred to Dhaka for treatment.

According to Madhabdi Police Station OC Kamal Hossain, two suspects were detained from the scene, adding that the arrested individuals had earlier faced complaints for collecting excessive fees from the same location, an area not owned by the park authorities, The Daily Star reported.

Following the attack, CRAB President Mirza Mehedi Tamal said the assailants formed a mob, causing panic among women and children who were present for the family day celebrations.

Earlier this month, a leading human rights organisation in Bangladesh expressed its concerns over escalating violence across the country in 2025, including political and electoral violence, mob attacks and lynchings, harassment of journalists, extrajudicial killings, and violence against women and children.

In its latest report, Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) revealed that journalists across Bangladesh faced unprecedented violence in 2025, with 539 killed, injured, assaulted, or harassed in 318 incidents. Of these, three journalists were killed, 273 were injured, 57 were assaulted, 83 were threatened, and 17 were arrested, while 107 journalists were accused in 34 cases.

Bangladesh has witnessed a surge in attacks on journalists and a deteriorating law and order situation since the Yunus-led interim government assumed power in August 2024.