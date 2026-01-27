403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Launch of the Second Phase of the University Games Championship for the 2025–2026 Season
(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) United Arab Emirates, Monday, 26 January 2026-
The competitions of the second phase of the second season of the UAE University Games 2025—2026 have officially begun and will run till 12 February 2026, following the end of the first phase that featured strong competition and high technical standards. The first phase saw the participation of 156 teams competing in 322 matches across three main sports, clearly reflecting the continued expansion of university sports in the United Arab Emirates.
During the first phase, which was held from 13 October 2027 to 27 November 2025, standout performances were delivered by teams from the University of Sharjah, American University in Dubai, American University in Sharjah, Rochester Institute of Technology, and New York University Abu Dhabi, demonstrating their readiness for the upcoming stages of the championship.
In this context, H.E Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, assistant undersecretary for the sports development and competitiveness sector at the Ministry of Sprots and chairman of the UAE sports federation for School and University Education institutions, affirmed that the launch of the second phase of the University games championship for the 2025—2026 season builds upon a first phase that witnessed wide participation and advanced technical levels. He noted that the intensity of matches and high competitive standards reflect the development of the university sports experience in the UAE, the growing positive engagement of universities with the championship, and increased awareness among students of the importance of sports.
His Excellency added: “We are proud of the technical and organizational standards demonstrated in the second season of the championship, and we trust in the abilities of our male and female students to deliver outstanding performances in the upcoming stages. This reinforces the importance of the University games as a national platform for discovering and developing talent, promoting an active lifestyle, and building a sustainable sports base that serves the future of Emirati sports by supplying national teams with promising talents, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031.”
The current season is organized according to an integrated multi-stage system. Following the first phase, a break was held from 28 November 2025 to 18 January 2026, after which competitions resumed in the second phase (current). Another break will take place prior to the qualifying playoffs from 30 March to 19 April 2026, followed by the quarterfinal and semifinal matches from 20 to 30 April 2026. The championship will conclude with the finals on 2 and 3 May 2026.
The UAE University games is organized by the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions and Abu Dhabi Entertainment (ADEC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, and the support of Solutions+. This comes as part of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry and its partners to develop young sporting talent, refine their skills, and strengthen sports culture within universities.
The current season has witnessed unprecedented expansion compared to the first season. The number of participating universities increased from 28 to 47, representing a 68% growth rate, with the participation of more than 2700 students, an increase of up to 50%. Additionally, the number of matches rose from 380 to more than 700, marking a 133% growth in the scale and reach of the competitions.
The season includes six championships for men and women across three main sports, which are football, basketball, and volleyball, alongside the introduction of Obstacles Course Racing (OCR) for the first time, in cooperation with “Arabian Warrior”. Competitions will be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, with the finals hosted in Ras Al Khaimah.
The competitions of the second phase of the second season of the UAE University Games 2025—2026 have officially begun and will run till 12 February 2026, following the end of the first phase that featured strong competition and high technical standards. The first phase saw the participation of 156 teams competing in 322 matches across three main sports, clearly reflecting the continued expansion of university sports in the United Arab Emirates.
During the first phase, which was held from 13 October 2027 to 27 November 2025, standout performances were delivered by teams from the University of Sharjah, American University in Dubai, American University in Sharjah, Rochester Institute of Technology, and New York University Abu Dhabi, demonstrating their readiness for the upcoming stages of the championship.
In this context, H.E Sheikh Suhail Bin Butti Al Maktoum, assistant undersecretary for the sports development and competitiveness sector at the Ministry of Sprots and chairman of the UAE sports federation for School and University Education institutions, affirmed that the launch of the second phase of the University games championship for the 2025—2026 season builds upon a first phase that witnessed wide participation and advanced technical levels. He noted that the intensity of matches and high competitive standards reflect the development of the university sports experience in the UAE, the growing positive engagement of universities with the championship, and increased awareness among students of the importance of sports.
His Excellency added: “We are proud of the technical and organizational standards demonstrated in the second season of the championship, and we trust in the abilities of our male and female students to deliver outstanding performances in the upcoming stages. This reinforces the importance of the University games as a national platform for discovering and developing talent, promoting an active lifestyle, and building a sustainable sports base that serves the future of Emirati sports by supplying national teams with promising talents, in line with the National Sports Strategy 2031.”
The current season is organized according to an integrated multi-stage system. Following the first phase, a break was held from 28 November 2025 to 18 January 2026, after which competitions resumed in the second phase (current). Another break will take place prior to the qualifying playoffs from 30 March to 19 April 2026, followed by the quarterfinal and semifinal matches from 20 to 30 April 2026. The championship will conclude with the finals on 2 and 3 May 2026.
The UAE University games is organized by the UAE Sports Federation for School and University Education Institutions and Abu Dhabi Entertainment (ADEC) in cooperation with the Ministry of Sports, and the support of Solutions+. This comes as part of the ongoing efforts of the Ministry and its partners to develop young sporting talent, refine their skills, and strengthen sports culture within universities.
The current season has witnessed unprecedented expansion compared to the first season. The number of participating universities increased from 28 to 47, representing a 68% growth rate, with the participation of more than 2700 students, an increase of up to 50%. Additionally, the number of matches rose from 380 to more than 700, marking a 133% growth in the scale and reach of the competitions.
The season includes six championships for men and women across three main sports, which are football, basketball, and volleyball, alongside the introduction of Obstacles Course Racing (OCR) for the first time, in cooperation with “Arabian Warrior”. Competitions will be held in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, with the finals hosted in Ras Al Khaimah.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment