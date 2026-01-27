TGS Awarded OBN Contract In Europe

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)(27 January 2026) – TGS, a leading provider of energy data and intelligence, is pleased to announce the award of an additional ocean bottom node (OBN) contract in Europe. The company's node-on-a-rope crew will mobilize in mid-summer, with the project expected to run for approximately 30 days.

Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS, commented: "We are very pleased to secure further OBN work for the 2026 Europe season. We are now building an acquisition campaign in the region that we expect will grow further. The award is from a valued repeat customer who recognizes the strength of our OBN technology, our proven track record and our ability to deliver high-quality 4D data on time, providing critical insights that help the customer optimize oil and gas production.”

