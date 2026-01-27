Badshah's ₹12 Crore Rolls-Royce Buy: Rapper Reveals Why The Excitement Faded Fast

Rapper Badshah made waves last year after becoming the first India-born musician to own a Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, placing him in an elite circle alongside names like Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, and Ajay Devgn. With an on-road Mumbai price starting at around ₹12.45 crore, the purchase symbolized extreme luxury. However, the artist has now revealed that the decision was far more impulsive than carefully planned.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

In a recent conversation with Curly Tales, Badshah admitted that he bought the SUV in the heat of the moment. He shared that he decided to go ahead with the purchase suddenly, driven by the excitement of owning one of the most expensive vehicles in the world. Surprisingly, he said the rush of happiness that followed lasted only about 10 to 15 minutes before fading. After that brief high, he found himself wondering what could possibly come next.

Badshah

For Badshah, the Cullinan was less about long-term satisfaction and more about fulfilling a personal desire to experience the finest things available. He explained that he has always been fascinated by owning the best technology and luxury products in the world. Once something is widely recognized as the top-tier offering, he feels drawn to experiencing it firsthand. Yet, even after achieving that, the sense of fulfillment doesn't last long.

Speaking humorously about material priorities, Badshah remarked that if his house were ever on fire, he would instinctively try to save his car first, joking that he could always live in it afterward. When given a choice between saving ₹5 crore in cash or rare luxury watches, he said he would pick the watches, reasoning that limited-edition timepieces often grow in value over time.

Despite his extravagant lifestyle, the rapper insisted he remains conscious of money. He revealed that he still checks price tags before making purchases and hopes he never reaches a point where he becomes careless about spending. Addressing criticism that labels him materialistic, he clarified that enjoying luxury does not mean valuing possessions above people.

He emphasized that relationships matter more to him than material belongings. If a close friend were to crash his expensive car, he said his first concern would be whether the friend was safe. Only after that would the damage to the vehicle matter. He also admitted that while he spends heavily on watches, he never tells his parents their actual prices, believing they would find it unbelievable that a watch could cost so much.

Reflecting on his life before fame, Badshah shared that he once worked as a civil engineer. At the age of 23, he asked a retiring IAS officer an uncomfortable question about public perception: why a businessman driving a Mercedes is seen as hardworking, while a government officer doing the same is often viewed with suspicion. The officer's reply stayed with him - that perception depends on what the car represents in one's life. Badshah said this moment shaped his understanding of wealth, intention, and how society judges success.