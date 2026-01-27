75-Year-Old Odisha Man Cycles 300 Km To Get Life-Saving Treatment For Paralyzed Wife

Odisha: Here is a story of a man who cycled 300 kilometers to provide good treatment for his beloved wife. A 75-year-old man from Odisha placed his paralyzed wife on his three-wheeled cycle and pedaled for about 300 kilometers. For this crucial life-saving treatment for his wife, he traveled 300 kilometers from Sambalpur to Cuttack by cycle. Babu Lohar, a resident of Modipada in Sambalpur, is the one who showed today's youth what love is by cycling even in his old age for the treatment of his 70-year-old wife, Jyoti.

He didn't have much money for the treatment, only a small amount. So, instead of hiring an ambulance, which would have left no money for the treatment, he converted his e-rickshaw into a temporary stretcher. To make it comfortable for his wife to lie down and travel, he wrapped it with old mattresses and pillows to create a soft bed. It took Babu Lohar about 9 days to reach Cuttack from Sambalpur. He would pedal about 30 kilometers every day and rest near roadside shops at night. He said they chanted God's name while on their way. It is known that the couple has spent 2 months for the treatment.

Facing Hardships

'I didn't have money to hire any vehicle, so I took my cycle. We will return to Sambalpur,' the old man said. At the same time, he praised the help he received from the hospital staff. 'Dr. Bikas Sir, who was on duty in the ICU of the health facility, helped us a lot. I cannot express it in words. He added money to the little I had. May Lord Jagannath shower his blessings on him (the doctor),' he said.

After the treatment, he set off again for his hometown of Sambalpur, for which Babu Lohar prepared his cycle again. On January 19, they began their journey back to their village, braving the biting winter cold.

But as the saying goes, 'troubles come in battalions,' they faced another ordeal near Choudwar when a vehicle accidentally hit the cycle, causing Jyoti to fall and injure her head. Babu Lohar immediately took her to a local health center, where the staff treated her injuries. The couple stayed there overnight to recover from the cold and continued their journey to Sambalpur the next morning on January 20.

Meanwhile, Tangi police station officer Bikash Sethi noticed the couple on the highway and offered help. But Babu politely declined the offer. 'Considering the woman's health and the man's age, I offered to arrange a vehicle for them, but he politely refused,' Sethi said. 'Their determination and emotional bond are heart-touching. I have never seen anything like this,' Sethi said on Saturday.

Babu Lohar said that he has no other family members besides his wife and the rickshaw. 'After our repeated requests, he accepted some money from us for food on his way to Sambalpur,' said Bikash Sethi.

