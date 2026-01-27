Who Is Talwiinder Singh? Did Disha Patani And Punjabi Singer CONFIRM Relationship? Read On

Actress Disha Patani and Punjabi singer Talwiinder Singh have made their relationship official. The two were seen at the Lollapalooza India event in Mumbai while they held hands.

Walking together openly in front of the crowd and not avoiding the cameras, it was a clear signal to the fans that the two do not want to have any misgivings about their relationship anymore. Videos of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans calling it the couple's "official debut."

Disha and Talwiinder's relationship has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks. Earlier this month, the two were spotted at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding in Udaipur. However, the two kept their distance from the media and avoided being photographed together. Talwiinder was seen walking with actress Mouni Roy, while Mouni's husband accompanied Disha.

The two were believed to be deliberately trying to avoid attention, further fuelling the speculation. Netizens reaction Her appearance at Lollapalooza India put an end to all speculations. After the event, Disha and Talwiinder were also seen going in the same car. During this time, both made no effort to avoid the cameras, which made it clear that they no longer wanted to hide their relationship. Fans and celebrities are congratulating the couple on social media.

Talwiinder Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Talwiinder in the music industry, is a popular Punjabi singer, songwriter, and music producer. He was born in November 1997 in Tarn Taran, Punjab, and grew up in the San Francisco Bay Area in the United States.

His music combines global music styles like hip-hop, R & B, trap and synth-pop with Punjabi melodies. They often perform with face paint, which they describe as a way to keep their personal and professional lives separate.