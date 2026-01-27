TVS Iqube Electric Scooter: Low Running Cost, Fast Charging, And Easy Maintenance

The TVS iQube electric scooter is becoming India's preferred family EV, with a low running cost of just ₹6 per day, fast charging, quiet ride, and easy maintenance, making it a practical alternative to petrol scooters.

Until now, petrol vehicles ruled the Indian two-wheeler market. Petrol scooters and bikes were examples of trust, mileage, and mass use. But now, that story is slowly changing.

The days of thinking electric vehicles were just an experiment are over. Families are choosing e-scooters for their quiet ride, easy maintenance, and low cost.

Selling over 35,000 units in December 2025 was a huge milestone for EVs. That's about 76% growth from last year. This has changed the idea of EVs from being the future to today's solution.

The hub motor, top speed over 80 km/h, and fast charging in 3-4.5 hours make it a perfect combo for daily travel. The low-cost battery variant has made it more accessible.

The TVS iQube is a trusted family scooter. Its low running cost, quiet ride, and easy charging are its biggest strengths. A daily 30 km trip costs only about ₹6.